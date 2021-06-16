Left Menu

Maha: Ten members of inter-state gang of robbers held

With the arrest of ten persons, the police in Maharashtras Palghar district on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a plan to commit robbery at a petrol pump in Nalasopara area.The accused belonged to Godasahan Shutter Katwa Gang which operated in several states including Delhi, Gujarat, Andra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramchandra Deshmukh of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar commissionerate.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:27 IST
With the arrest of ten persons, the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a plan to commit robbery at a petrol pump in Nalasopara area.

The accused belonged to `Godasahan Shutter Katwa Gang' which operated in several states including Delhi, Gujarat, Andra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramchandra Deshmukh of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar commissionerate. They usually targeted mobile or watch shops but this time they had planned to loot a petrol pump in Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara, he said. Iron sickles, batteries, nylon ropes, red chili powder, mobiles and Rs 1.64 lakh in cash were seized from their possession, the ACP said. It was a joint operation by Crime Branch unit II and III and Tulinj police in the district, he added. The accused were identified as Nayeem Devan, 48, Vikram Prasad, 25, Nayeem Munna Devan, 25, Suheb Ahmed, 45, Vijaykumar Mahato, 25, Aslam Sai, 27, Dharmendra Sahani, 29, Vikeshkumar Paswan, 19, Rohit Paswan, 19, all from Godashan in Bihar; and Omnath Saha, 24 of Nepal.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

