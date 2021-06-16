Left Menu

Maha: Two held for stealing idols from temple in Kalyan

On searching the duo, the police found metal idols of gods and goddesses, and following an interrogation, the accused confessed that they had broken into a temple in Chakinaka area and decamped with the idols, he said.

Updated: 16-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:49 IST
Maha: Two held for stealing idols from temple in Kalyan
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing idols from a temple in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

A patrolling team of Kolsewadi police spotted two men carrying a bag and found their movements suspicious in the early hours of Tuesday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kalyan Vivek Pansare said. On searching the duo, the police found metal idols of gods and goddesses, and following an interrogation, the accused confessed that they had broken into a temple in Chakinaka area and decamped with the idols, he said. Later, the temple management lodged a complaint and a CCTV footage from the area confirmed the duo's involvement in the theft, the official said, adding that an offence has been registered in this regard at Khadakpada police station.

