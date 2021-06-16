Following are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL74 BIZ-LD PM-STARTUPS Modi calls for repair and prepare of economy, health infra New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) As India emerges from a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the focus must be on repairing and preparing the health infrastructure as well as the economy for future challenges.

NATION: DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 62,224 fresh cases, 2,542 new fatalities New Delhi: A single day rise of 62,224 new coronavirus infections were reported taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,96,33,105, while the active cases were recorded below nine lakh after 70 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Advertisement

DEL70 VIRUS-HEALTH-COVISHIELD-GAP Centre rejects reports of dissent by experts about increasing gap between Covishield doses New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday dismissed media reports claiming there was dissent from technical experts about increasing the gap between two Covishield doses and said the decision was based on scientific reason about the behaviour of adenovector vaccines.

DEL97 2NDLD CHIRAG Chirag attacks JD(U) for split in his party, spares BJP as he vows to fight back New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday blamed Janata Dal (United) for engineering the split in his party and rejected the decisions taken by the faction headed by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, saying the party's constitution does not authorise them any such power. DEL88 CBI-LD CHOKSI Firms owned by Choksi siphoned off over Rs 6,344.96 Cr from PNB using fraudulent LoUs: CBI New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Companies owned by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi have allegedly siphoned off over Rs 6,344.96 crore from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) using fraudulent letters of undertaking and foreign letters of credit, a CBI investigation into the scam has detected.

DEL68 CAB-EARTH SCIENCES-LD DEEP OCEAN Govt approves proposal to roll out project to explore deep ocean for resources New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved a proposal to roll out a ''Deep Ocean Mission'' to explore the deep ocean for resources and develop deep-sea technologies for sustainable use of marine resources.

DEL29 HEALTH-VACCINE-COVAXIN-COMPOSITION Social media posts twisted facts, final product doesn't have newborn calf serum: Centre on Covaxin New Delhi: Facts have been ''twisted and misrepresented'' in some social media posts which suggested that indigenously developed Covaxin contains newborn calf serum, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

DEL33 DEF-RAJNATH 2NDLD SECURITY India stands for rule-based order in Indo-Pacific: Rajnath Singh at regional security meet New Delhi: Flagging India's concerns over security challenges in the maritime sphere, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called for a rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific and underlined the need for ensuring freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded commerce in the international waterways including the South China Sea.

DEL90 NCR-TWITTER-2NDLD FIR UP Police books Twitter, others for circulating video, says tried to provoke communal unrest Ghaziabad (UP): Police here have booked Twitter, a news portal and six people for circulating a video in which an elderly Muslim man says he was thrashed and asked to chant ''Jai Shri Ram''.

BUSINESS: DEL81 BIZ-2NDLD TWITTER-PRASAD Prasad slams Twitter for not complying with new IT rules New Delhi: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the US giant losing its intermediary status in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

LEGAL: LGD5 SC-RIOTS-LD BAIL Delhi Police moves SC against HC order granting bail to 3 student activists in riots cases New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging three separate judgements of the Delhi High Court granting bail to three student activists in last year's north-east Delhi riots cases. BOM14 MH-HC-LD BCCI Bombay HC sets aside arbitration award that required BCCI to pay Rs 4,800 crore to DCHL Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside the arbitration award that directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay over Rs 4,800 crore to the Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd (DCHL) over the alleged illegal termination of the latters' IPL franchise team, Deccan Chargers Hyderabad, from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2012.

FOREIGN: FGN55 CHINA-RUSSIA-LUNAR-ROADMAP China, Russia release roadmap for building lunar space station as Biden, Putin meet in Geneva Beijing: As US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held their first face-to-face summit in Geneva on Wednesday, China and Russia reaffirmed their close ties by releasing a roadmap for building a lunar space station. By K J M Varma FGN18 PAK-JADHAV Pak court adjourns Jadhav's case till October 5 Islamabad: A Pakistani court has adjourned till October 5 the hearing of a government's plea to appoint a counsel for Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav on request of the country's top law officer, according to a media report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)