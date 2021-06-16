Delhi Police trying to 'subvert' HC order granting bail to student activists: Brinda Karat

The Delhi Police is deliberately trying to ''subvert and sabotage'' the high court order granting bail to three student activists in cases related to last year's northeast Delhi riots, CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat alleged on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police working under the Union Home Ministry is giving ''bizarre'' excuses to prevent the on-bail release of Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, alleged Karat who provided a surety required for Narwal to walk out of jail.

After the Delhi High Court granted bail to the three activists on Tuesday, Narwal and Kalita moved a trial court seeking their immediate release.

The Delhi Police, in the meantime, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court's bail orders to the activists who have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Karat said, ''I was in (trial) court all day and it was a shameful day when the Delhi Police which is under the Home Ministry did everything possible to subvert and sabotage the Delhi High Court judgement granting bail to the UAPA detenues. My surety for Natasha was double-checked by the Delhi Police -- once yesterday and then today in the morning -- as they did with the others. Despite this, the Delhi Police said in court that their verification was still incomplete.'' ''The Delhi Police has moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC judgements granting them bail and they are delaying the proceedings so that they can hold these students in prison while hoping for the apex court to overturn the Delhi HC order. The excuses they gave in court were bizarre,'' she alleged.

According to Karat, the Delhi Police told the court that it was sending an official by Rajdhani Express train to Assam to verify the home address of Kalita. It was ''another tactic'' to keep them in jail, the CPI(M) leader said.

The trial court on Wednesday deferred its order on the immediate release of Kalita and Narwal. ''Order could not be passed due to the heavy board of bail applications listed before the undersigned. Be put up for orders tomorrow at 11 am,” Additional Sessions Judge Revinder Bedi stated.

The three student activists -- Narwal and Kalita of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Asif Iqbal Tanha of Jamia Millia Islamia -- were arrested in May 2020 and are accused of being the ''masterminds'' of the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi which had left 53 people dead and hundreds injured.

