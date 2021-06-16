Left Menu

Malaysia court overturns inquest verdict on Irish teen's death

The court had ruled that there was insufficient evidence to indicate foul play and it was more likely she had simply got lost in the jungle. "Having reviewed the material that was before the court, I am of the view that the verdict of misadventure should be vacated, and in the interests of justice, substituted with an open verdict, as there was no credible evidence to support any other verdict," said Seremban High Court Judge Azizul Adnan.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:14 IST
Malaysia court overturns inquest verdict on Irish teen's death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

A Malaysian court on Wednesday overturned a lower court's finding that an Irish teenager had died by misadventure after vanishing in the jungle, saying an open verdict should have been recorded instead. In August 2019, the naked body of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, was found in a ravine near the Dusun holiday resort where her family was staying in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital.

Quoirin's family had sought a review of the Seremban Coroner's Court inquiry, which in January ruled the teenager had likely died of misadventure. The court had ruled that there was insufficient evidence to indicate foul play and it was more likely she had simply got lost in the jungle.

"Having reviewed the material that was before the court, I am of the view that the verdict of misadventure should be vacated, and in the interests of justice, substituted with an open verdict, as there was no credible evidence to support any other verdict," said Seremban High Court Judge Azizul Adnan. The judge said it was not credible for Quoirin to have left the holiday resort or navigate the surrounding jungle terrain alone, and for her to have evaded detection for six days while a search and rescue operation was conducted.

An autopsy established that Quoirin had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress. Police have said there was no evidence that she was kidnapped and have insisted their probe was thorough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021