Upset about sale of his goat, man hangs self in Mumbai

Upset about the sale of his goat, a 23-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Shastri Nagar locality of Santacruz here on Wednesday, police said. According to the police, Nadeem Khan allegedly hanged himself using a nylon rope from the ceiling of his home in the morning.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Upset about the sale of his goat, a 23-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Shastri Nagar locality of Santacruz here on Wednesday, police said. According to the police, Nadeem Khan allegedly hanged himself using a nylon rope from the ceiling of his home in the morning. The deceased's sister broke open the door with the help of a neighbour when he failed to respond to repeated knocks, an official said.

Khan was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

The deceased had been upset since the last few months after his mother sold his goat, as the family fell on hard times, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered in this regard.

