Madras HC refuses advance bail to former AIADMK minister

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused advance bail to former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan, who apprehended arrest following registration of a sexual abuse complaint from a Malaysia-based woman, now settled in Chennai.

Dismissing the application from Manikandan, Justice Abdul Quddhose pointed to the gravity of the alleged offences and the personality involved and said while the probe is in a preliminary stage, there is no merit in the petition seeking anticipatory bail.

The judge said that in the present case major offences were alleged to have been committed by the former minister which are grave in nature and there is also prima facie satisfaction about the registration of FIR.

The custodial interrogation is necessary to elicit information from the petitioner. If granted bail, there is every possibility of him escaping from the rigours of investigation by using his influence, the court said.

The alleged offences (sections 376-rape and 313 IPC causing miscarriage) are serious in nature and when the accused wields a wide influence, the custodial and effective interrogation of the accused is of tremendous advantage in getting information and also materials which would have been concealed,it said.

Liberty of the individual is desirable, but also desirable is the need to detect, investigate and prosecute those guilty of any offence in the interest of the public at large, the court added.

