Left Menu

Delhi Court reserves order on immediate release of Pinjra Tod activists

A Delhi Court on Wednesday reserved its order on an application seeking immediate release of Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal from judicial custody.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:28 IST
Delhi Court reserves order on immediate release of Pinjra Tod activists
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Court on Wednesday reserved its order on an application seeking immediate release of Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal from judicial custody. Additional Sessions Judge Revinder Bedi reserved the order after hearing submissions made by Pinjra Tod activists' defence lawyer Adit Pujari and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad representing Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has sought more time to verify particulars of the accused and their sureties. Both the accused were granted bail yesterday by Delhi High Court and thereafter their counsel moved Delhi's Karkardooma Court seeking immediate release.

Yesterday the sessions Court asked the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to submit a verification report relating to particulars of accused and sureties. In three separate orders, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. All of them were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with north-east Delhi violence cases. Kalita and Pinjra tod activist Narwal were arrested in the subject FIR on May 29 2020 and Tanha was arrested on May 19 2020 in the present case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021