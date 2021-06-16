Left Menu

Two running online news portals booked for extortion in Punjab

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:29 IST
Two running online news portals booked for extortion in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday booked two people, running news web portals, on the charge of extorting money from a shopkeeper here, an official said.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said Vinod Sharma and Vinod Kumar were booked for allegedly blackmailing the shopkeeper and extorting Rs 1,500 from him.

Complainant Mandip Singh said his father Balbir Singh runs a small shop of iron door frames adjacent to his residence in local Raja Garden colony.

The accused came to his father's shop on May 6 and started recording a video, and claimed that he had opened the store in violation of the Covid norms.

They threatened to upload the video to their web portals if they were not given Rs 10,000.

They forced him to shell out Rs 1,500, said the complainant.

After investigation, a case has been registered against the duo but no arrest has been made yet, added Khakh.

Police booked them under sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021