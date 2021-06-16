Two burglars held in Latur; items worth Rs 3 lakh seized
Police said they arrested two burglars on Wednesday and recovered valuables and a motorbike collectively worth more than Rs 3 lakh from them here in central Maharashtra.
According to the police, on the intervening night of June 13 and 14, valuables worth Rs 1,52,866 were stolen from the premises of a courier company located at Ambejogai Road.
A case was registered at the MIDC police station and during the investigation, a police team arrested two persons from Latur town, they said.
During interrogation, the duo confessed to the burglary at the courier company's facility, the police said.
Stolen goods and a high-end motorcycle used in the offence, collectively worth Rs 3,02,866, were seized from them, they said.
