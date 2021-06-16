COVID-19 vaccination drive running full swing at rural, urban areas of Punjab, says state health minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said the vaccination in the 18-44 age group has been expanded to include students studying abroad, foreign employed persons, shopkeepers, workers of the hospitality industry and delivery boys. According to an official release, the Health Minister has said that the Punjab government is taking appropriate measures to cover every citizen in the ambit of COVID-19 vaccination and drive has been running in full swing at rural as well as urban areas of the state.

A total of 58,15,339 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far in the state, he pointed out. The Health Minister further said that the positivity rate of the period between (May 17- June 12) in the rural and urban area remained almost same which figured up to 4.4 per cent.

Advertisement

Sidhu divulged that CFR (case fatality rate) remained high in rural areas of Punjab than urban areas in the same period. The Minister said that civil surgeons have been instructed to intensify the vaccination drive as the Punjab government has already asked the Central government to increase the supply of vaccines to meet the set target. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)