Left Menu

Fake Maoists rob houses in Odisha's Kandhamal, arrested

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:59 IST
Fake Maoists rob houses in Odisha's Kandhamal, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons allegedly robbed two houses in Odisha's Kandhamal district after posing themselves as Maoists, police said on Wednesday.

Six armed men stormed into a house that also has an attached ration shop in Makapati village and looted cash, gold ornaments and grocery items, they said.

The men, who were carrying guns and swords, posed themselves as Maoists and also robbed another house in the nearby Tepari village, police said.

The incidents happened on Friday night and four of them were arrested by sleuths of the Daringbadi police station on Tuesday, they said.

They were produced in the court on Wednesday, Balliguda Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Monoj Pujahari said.

A country-made gun, three swords and as many knives were seized from them, he said.

Besides, mobiles, gold ornaments worth about Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,500 in cash were recovered, he said.

A search is on for the other two suspects, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021