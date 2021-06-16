Fake Maoists rob houses in Odisha's Kandhamal, arrested

Six persons allegedly robbed two houses in Odisha's Kandhamal district after posing themselves as Maoists, police said on Wednesday.

Six armed men stormed into a house that also has an attached ration shop in Makapati village and looted cash, gold ornaments and grocery items, they said.

The men, who were carrying guns and swords, posed themselves as Maoists and also robbed another house in the nearby Tepari village, police said.

The incidents happened on Friday night and four of them were arrested by sleuths of the Daringbadi police station on Tuesday, they said.

They were produced in the court on Wednesday, Balliguda Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Monoj Pujahari said.

A country-made gun, three swords and as many knives were seized from them, he said.

Besides, mobiles, gold ornaments worth about Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,500 in cash were recovered, he said.

A search is on for the other two suspects, the officer said.

