Minister's brother, among 13, held for playing cards

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:06 IST
Minister's brother, among 13, held for playing cards
Thirteen people, including the brother of a Minister, were arrested for allegedly playing cards here on Wednesday, police said.

Upon receiving information, the personnel of the Commissioners task force raided the place and took the 13 into custody, they said.

Over Rs one lakh in cash, some mobile phones and cards were seized, the police said.

A case under the Gaming Act was registered, they added.

