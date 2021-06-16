Putin, Biden adopt strategic nuclear stability joint declaration - Ifax
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden adopted a joint declaration on strategic nuclear stability designed to prevent nuclear war, Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying after their talks in Geneva on Wednesday.
