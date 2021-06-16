Illicit liquor seized in UP, 3 held

The police seized illicit liquor worth around Rs 8 lakh from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Wednesday when it was being smuggled into Meerut, officials said.

Three smugglers, including a woman, were arrested after the seizure of the consignment at a checkpoint near Madiwala Choraha where a police team intercepted a truck and found the bottles of illicit liquor packed in 215 cartons.

The truck came from Haryana’s Karnal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav Mishra said, adding a case was registered at Jhinjhana police station in this regard.

The arrested accused were identified as Guddu, Istakhr and Anita.

