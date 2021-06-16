Afghan national staying illegally in country detained

An Afghan national who was living in Maharashtra's Nagpur city without a valid visa and who followed some terrorists from his war-torn country on social media was detained on Wednesday, local police said. Noor Mohammed Aziz Mohammed (35) had arrived in Nagpur in 2010 on six months' visa but overstayed, said an official. After receiving a tip-off that Mohammed, who is in the blanket-selling business and lives in a rented accommodation, has no valid visa, police kept him under surveillance and found that he followed some terrorists on social media, he said.

He was also found to have entry and exit bullet wounds on his shoulder, creating suspicion about his past activities. Police were questioning him to find out if he had any direct links with terrorist organizations, the official said, adding that a case was being registered against him.

