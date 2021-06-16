Left Menu

Chinese man arrested from near India-Bangladesh border likely to be brought to Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:45 IST
Chinese man arrested from near India-Bangladesh border likely to be brought to Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

The special task force (STF) of the West Bengal Police is planning to bring arrested Chinese national Han Junwe to Kolkata as a part of their investigation into his intrusion into India, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The STF, which took over the investigations on Tuesday, got a 10-day remand of Junwe when they produced him at a court in Malda, he said.

''Our sleuths in Malda are questioning him, but we are planning to bring him to Kolkata and interrogate him here,'' a top officer of the STF told PTI.

''Junwe was supposed to be produced in the court on June 18, but since we took over the investigations on Tuesday we needed to take him in our remand,'' he added.

Unable to unlock Junwe's laptop and iPhone that have passwords in Mandarin, the investigators are looking for an expert in the language, the officer said.

''We think we can get more information about Junwe once these devices are unlocked,'' he said.

The investigators took Junwe to the spot in Malda along the India-Bangladesh border -- from where he was arrested last Thursday -- and enquired about the means he had adopted to sneak past the BSF security personnel posted there, the officer said.

Junwe, known to be a resident of Hubei in China, was nabbed by the BSF.

One of his associates, Sun Jiang, was arrested by the UP Police earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021