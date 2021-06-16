Chinese man arrested from near India-Bangladesh border likely to be brought to Kolkata

The special task force (STF) of the West Bengal Police is planning to bring arrested Chinese national Han Junwe to Kolkata as a part of their investigation into his intrusion into India, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The STF, which took over the investigations on Tuesday, got a 10-day remand of Junwe when they produced him at a court in Malda, he said.

''Our sleuths in Malda are questioning him, but we are planning to bring him to Kolkata and interrogate him here,'' a top officer of the STF told PTI.

''Junwe was supposed to be produced in the court on June 18, but since we took over the investigations on Tuesday we needed to take him in our remand,'' he added.

Unable to unlock Junwe's laptop and iPhone that have passwords in Mandarin, the investigators are looking for an expert in the language, the officer said.

''We think we can get more information about Junwe once these devices are unlocked,'' he said.

The investigators took Junwe to the spot in Malda along the India-Bangladesh border -- from where he was arrested last Thursday -- and enquired about the means he had adopted to sneak past the BSF security personnel posted there, the officer said.

Junwe, known to be a resident of Hubei in China, was nabbed by the BSF.

One of his associates, Sun Jiang, was arrested by the UP Police earlier this year.

