Four PLFI militants arrested in Jharkhand
PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:45 IST
- India
Four militants owing allegiance to the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested with arms from Jharkhand's Lohardaga, an official said on Wednesday.
They were planning to carry out an attack, he said.
The militants were arrested at a local food joint in Kudu following a tip-off, SDPO Vashistha Narayan Singh said.
Weapons, live cartridges and two motor cycles were recovered from their possession, the official said.
All four have been sent to Lohardaga Jail, he added.
