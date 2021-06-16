Left Menu

Kerala Police book over 100 party workers for flouting COVID protocol while greeting new president

The Kerala Police on Wednesday registered a case against several Congress leaders and about a hundred other party workers for violating COVID-19 protocol during a function where K Sudhakaran assumed charge as the new party chief.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:45 IST
Kerala Police book over 100 party workers for flouting COVID protocol while greeting new president
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police on Wednesday registered a case against several Congress leaders and about a hundred other party workers for violating COVID-19 protocol during a function where K Sudhakaran assumed charge as the new party chief. Local Congress leaders and workers had thronged to Indira Bhavan, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters while violation of COVID norms.

"The case has been registered against Congress leaders who gave a welcome to the new KPCC president K Sudhakaran and about hundred Congress workers who violated COVID protocol. The case has been registered under relevant sections of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act for flouting of Covid protocol," police told ANI. Earlier, the police had told the party to hold the event while strictly complying with COVID-19 protocol. However, Congress supporters turned up in huge numbers while shouting slogans to welcome the new KPCC chief.

The police said that social distancing norms were also not followed by the party workers, who surrounded the party office. Member of Parliament from Kerala's Kannur, K Sudhakaran was been appointed as the president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) earlier this month. Meanwhile, K Suresh, PT Thomas, and T Siddique have been appointed as working presidents of KPCC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021