Biden told Putin U.S. will continue to raise issue of fundamental human rights
"How can I be the President of the United States of America, and not speak out against the violation of human rights."
U.S. President Joe Biden said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "human rights is always going to be on the table," after the two leaders met during a summit on Wednesday.
Biden and Putin agreed to resume arms control talks and to return ambassadors to each other's capitals after they were withdrawn earlier this year. https://reut.rs/3iMZWUc
"It's not about going after Russia when they violate human rights. It's about who we are," Biden said. "How can I be the President of the United States of America, and not speak out against the violation of human rights."
