Actor, accused of defaming Maharashtra minister, gets bail

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:15 IST
A court in Thane on Wednesday granted bail to Marathi TV actor Mayuresh Kotkar, arrested three days ago for allegedly posting defamatory matter on social media against Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde. Advocate G B Chavan, Kotkar's lawyer, told the media that court granted him bail of Rs 15,000. Kotkar had posted something on Facebook about the controversy regarding the naming of the Navi Mumbai airport. The post allegedly contained slanderous matter about Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader from Thane.

An offense under IPC sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (incitement to offense) was registered against Kotkar and he was arrested on June 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

