Actor, accused of defaming Maharashtra minister, gets bail
A court in Thane on Wednesday granted bail to Marathi TV actor Mayuresh Kotkar, arrested three days ago for allegedly posting defamatory matter on social media against Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde. Kotkar had posted something on Facebook about the controversy regarding the naming of the Navi Mumbai airport.
Advocate G B Chavan, Kotkar's lawyer, told the media that court granted him bail of Rs 15,000.
An offense under IPC sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (incitement to offense) was registered against Kotkar and he was arrested on June 13.
