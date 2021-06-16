Left Menu

PNB fraud case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 22 accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against 22 accused in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

PNB fraud case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 22 accused
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against 22 accused in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case. The charges include of criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, and illegal gratification by public servant.

An earlier chargesheet was filed in May 2018. Among the 22, four persons were newly accused in the case. Among these four, two are public servants and two are employees of the company owned by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank. Meanwhile, the Dominica Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs had declared Mehul Choksi a "prohibited immigrant" on May 25. (ANI)

