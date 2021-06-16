Puri's Jagannath temple to open for public visit on July 25

The famed Jagannath temple in Puri would be open for public visit on July 25, authorities said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), chief administrator Krishan Kumar said.

The temple was out of bounds for the devotees till June 15, which was further extended till July 25, he said.

The temple will open to the public two days after the completion of the Ratha Jatra festival.

The trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath -- will return to the temple after the nine-day Ratha Jatra festival on July 23.

''The devotees will get an opportunity to enter the temple two days later,'' he said.

However, the SJTA will meet again on July 24 or 25 and decide on allowing the public, depending on the prevailing situation, Kumar said.

The Snan Jatra (bathing festival) on June 24 and Ratha Jatra on July 12 will be held without devotees with adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, as per the decision of the state government.

The Ratha Jatra will be held with the participation of servitors in presence of security personnel, Kumar said.

The servitors, participating in the festival, will have to produce COVID-negative report or certificate of both doses of the vaccination, he added.

Prohibitory orders will be clamped in Puri during the festival, District Magistrate Samarth Verma said.

In a separate meeting, the SJTA also decided to set up two committees -- one technical and another representing servitors -- for silver cladding of eight doors at the Jagannath temple.

Stating that a donor will provide the silver, Kumar said about two tons of the metal is likely to be used.

Of the eight doors, five are of the main temple and three others are of small temples in the complex.

The small temples are of Adi Nurshimngha, Maa Bimala and Maa Laxmi, Kumar said.

