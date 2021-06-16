Nagpur woman held for demanding Rs 1 crore from doctor couple

A woman working as a fashion designer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly demanding Rs one crore from a doctor couple here in Maharashtra for not harming their children, police said.

The accused, 46, a resident of Manish Nagar here, was arrested by the Beltarodi police on the basis of a compliant lodged by the doctor couple, they said.

She is a fashion designer, while her husband is an officer in a telecom company, the police said.

The complainant doctors, who have a hospital in the city, received a letter by courier on June 11, the police said.

The letter writer asked the couple to pay Rs one crore if they wanted to see their daughter and son safe. The letter warned of dire consequences if the money was nod paid, they said, quoting the complaint.

On receiving the complaint, the police launched an investigation and zeroed in on the woman after scanning CCTV footage and going through other clues, the police said.

The woman and her husband were treated by the doctor couple when they were infected with COVID-19 last month, said Inspector Vijay Akot of the Beltarodi police station.

