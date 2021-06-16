Computer operator held for accepting bribe

A computer operator working at the Panchayat Samit office in Mauda in Nagpur district was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a person, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

He demanded the bribe to release the first installment of Rs 30,000 to a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the ACB said.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the computer operator, Vilas Deorao Ukande (30), a resident of Mauda, while accepting the bribe money in his office, an official of the agency said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at the Mauda police station, he added.

