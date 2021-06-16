Chief Secy will form committee to probe unscheduled power cuts in Jammu division: J-K LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday assured the people of Jammu division that a committee will be constituted by the Chief Secretary to inquire into the recent unscheduled power outage in various areas.

The Lt Governor, at a high-level meeting, said much before the onset of summer, several meetings were held under preparation plan to prevent erratic electricity supply in Jammu division for May-June when the mercury soars high.

''Unscheduled power cuts that Jammu faced was not normal. That's why, I have asked the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, to constitute a committee to inquire into the matter and those found responsible should be given the highest punishment as permissible under the law. I want to assure the people that your sweat will not go in vain and officers responsible for your suffering will be punished soon,'' the Lt Governor said.

The LG said despite losses to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore incurred every year on electricity, the Union Territory is working round-the-clock to strengthen transmission, distribution network, and power generation capacity.

The results were visible on the ground during winter when people in the Kashmir valley for the first time had uninterrupted power supply even during the snow, he added.

''J&K has been bestowed with enormous hydro resources, however, out of total identified power potential of 14,867 MW, only 3504.90 MW have been harnessed for the past 70 years. In the last 11 months, we have finalized the project that will generate 3,500 MW within next four years.

''Transmission network upgradation works have been taken up, not just to evacuate power from the upcoming power projects, but also to provide robustness to the existing system spread across the UT as also to plan for the future power requirements with the ultimate goal of 24/7 power for all,'' the LG observed.

He said adequate key logistics in terms of transformers, poles and conductors have been stocked in remote areas in addition to divisional stores so as to ensure swift restoration in case of damage to electrical infrastructure due to weather vagaries.

