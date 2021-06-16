Left Menu

Assam govt appoints IPS officer as Home Secretary

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:53 IST
The Assam government on Wednesday appointed an IPS officer, Diganta Borah, as the Secretary of the Home Department.

Issuing a transfer order, Personal Department Secretary TP Borgohain transferred the 2004 batch IPS officer to the Home Department.

Borah was posted at the Assam Police Headquarters as the Deputy Inspector General (Administration).

Posting police personnel, especially the Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, in civil administration are not common in practice.

The BJP government led by former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had appointed another IPS officer, Anand Prakash Tiwari, as the Managing Director of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and he continues to serve in that position.

Assam's current DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had served as the Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

