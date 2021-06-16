Left Menu

APMC official arrested for graft

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:57 IST
APMC official arrested for graft
An inspector with the Kalyan APMC was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, the anti-corruption bureau said in a release.

The accused was identified as Jaywant Adhikari, 56.

A man who operates a stall of flowers at the agriculture produce market committee wanted to convert his license for sale of vegetables. Adhikari allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from the complainant for this. After the stall owner filed a complaint, the Thane unit of the ACB laid a trap on Wednesday and arrested the inspector while accepting Rs 15,000. Further probe is on.

