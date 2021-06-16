Left Menu

Revolver, cash stolen from Nagpur lawyer's house

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:59 IST
An unidentified person stole a revolver and Rs 15,000 in cash from the office of a lawyer in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the lawyer, Anand Manohar Parchure (60), a resident Ram Nagar under the Ambazari police station, they said.

An unidentified person entered his office on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and decamped with a .32 mm licenced revolver and Rs 15,000 in cash kept in a drawer, the police said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

