Revolver, cash stolen from Nagpur lawyer's house
- Country:
- India
An unidentified person stole a revolver and Rs 15,000 in cash from the office of a lawyer in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the lawyer, Anand Manohar Parchure (60), a resident Ram Nagar under the Ambazari police station, they said.
An unidentified person entered his office on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and decamped with a .32 mm licenced revolver and Rs 15,000 in cash kept in a drawer, the police said. PTI COR RSY RSY
