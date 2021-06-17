Left Menu

Allahabad HC: Teachers appointed before April 1, 2005 entitled to benefit under old pension scheme

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 00:22 IST
Allahabad HC: Teachers appointed before April 1, 2005 entitled to benefit under old pension scheme
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a relief to teaching and non-teaching staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department, the Allahabad High Court ordered on Wednesday that those appointed prior to April 1 in 2005 were entitled to benefit under the old pension scheme.

The UP Senior Basic Siksha Sangh and several other individual teachers and non-teaching staffers moved the court challenging an order issued by a special secretary of the state government on March 28, 2005 whereby it implemented the new pension scheme in the Basic Education Department from April 1, 2005.

The petitioners were denied benefit of the old pension scheme on the ground that their institutions were allowed grant-in-aid in 2006, i.e. after the cut-off date of April 1, 2005.

Justice Irshad Ali of the Lucknow bench of the high court directed the state government and the Basic Education Department to cover the petitioners under the old pension scheme and pay pension to the retired teaching and non-teaching staffers accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021