Biden-Putin talks constructive, will take time to see if produce results, says U.S. official
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-06-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 01:39 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Talks between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday were “not flipping a light switch” on U.S.-Russia relations, but the tone of the talks was direct, constructive, non-polemical and very matter of fact, a senior U.S. official said.
"This is not flipping a light switch. It's going to take some time to see if these areas of potential cooperation actually produce results, we don't know,” the official said, following the meeting of the two leaders at a lakeside villa in Geneva.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Geneva
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-UEFA fail to get Danes to budge on border restrictions for Russian fans at Euro 2020
2 Russian crew do spacewalk at International Space Station
Russian upper house votes to exit from overflight treaty
Sudan says plan for Russian naval base is up for review
About 12% of Russians have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine