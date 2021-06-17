Left Menu

Biden-Putin talks constructive, will take time to see if produce results, says U.S. official

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-06-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 01:39 IST
  • Switzerland

Talks between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday were “not flipping a light switch” on U.S.-Russia relations, but the tone of the talks was direct, constructive, non-polemical and very matter of fact, a senior U.S. official said.

"This is not flipping a light switch. It's going to take some time to see if these areas of potential cooperation actually produce results, we don't know,” the official said, following the meeting of the two leaders at a lakeside villa in Geneva.

