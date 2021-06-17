Putin did not make commitment on U.N. aid operations in Syria during summit -U.S. official
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-06-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 01:45 IST
The United States did not secure a commitment from Russia on U.N. cross-border aid operations in Syria during a presidential summit in Geneva on Wednesday, a senior U.S. official said.
"No commitment, but we made clear that this was significant importance for us if there was going to be any further cooperation on Syria," the official said following the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
