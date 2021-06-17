Left Menu

North Carolina police officer shoots, kills man after chase

A man died after being shot by a police officer who chased him after trying to serve warrants, a North Carolina police chief said.Gaston County Police Chief Joe Ramey said Bessemer City police on Wednesday went to an address to serve warrants on an individual, the Gaston Gazette reported.

A man died after being shot by a police officer who chased him after trying to serve warrants, a North Carolina police chief said.

Gaston County Police Chief Joe Ramey said Bessemer City police on Wednesday went to an address to serve warrants on an individual, the Gaston Gazette reported. Ramey said a foot chase began and continued about two blocks to a location near a cemetery. The chief said the man was shot at around 8:45 am in an area between two homes and was taken to a hospital where he died. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Ramey. Police haven't identified the man or said whether he was armed, and Ramey's office referred questions to Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis, who wasn't available for comment Wednesday afternoon. Bessemer City police and the N C State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the shooting.

