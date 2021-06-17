Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department drops probe of John Bolton's book

Updated: 17-06-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 02:22 IST
U.S. Justice Department drops probe of John Bolton's book

The U.S. Justice Department has closed its criminal investigation into whether a book by John Bolton about his time as President Donald Trump's national security adviser illegally disclosed classified information, Bolton's lawyer, Charles Cooper, said on Wednesday. "By ending these proceedings without in any way penalizing Ambassador Bolton or limiting his proceeds from the book, the Department of Justice has tacitly acknowledged that President Trump and his White House officials acted illegitimately,” Cooper said in a statement.

