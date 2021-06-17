Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

How COVID and shadow docket exploded SCOTUS' scope of religious freedom

Though the temporary local, state and federal policies put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic may be expiring, they have left an indelible mark on the legal landscape, particularly in the area of religious liberty, legal experts say. Since the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett shifted the Supreme Court's ideological balance to the right, many court watchers expect its approach to religious freedom to change accordingly.

U.S. reopens asylum access for victims of domestic violence, gang violence

The U.S. attorney general on Wednesday rescinded a Trump-era decision that made it harder for victims of domestic violence and gang violence to win asylum, the latest move by U.S. President Joe Biden to create what he says is a more humane immigration system. Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a three-page legal opinion, wrote that the broad language in the decision put in place during the administration of former President Donald Trump "threatens to create confusion and discourage careful case-by-case adjudication of asylum claims."

U.S. Justice Department drops probe of John Bolton's book

The U.S. Justice Department closed its criminal investigation into whether a book by John Bolton about his time as President Donald Trump's national security adviser illegally disclosed classified information, and dropped a civil lawsuit, Bolton's lawyer said on Wednesday. The lawsuit had sought to recover money Bolton made from the book, according to a court document filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Southern Baptists to set up task force to probe sexual abuse claims

Southern Baptist Convention members voted on Wednesday to set up an independent task force to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by pastors and volunteers, including the response to accusations by the religious body's executive committee. The vote by delegates to the annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, of the largest Protestant denomination, capped a two-day convention at which a pragmatic wing of the conservative group prevailed in several decisions over a faction that sought to move it farther to the right politically.

Explainer-U.S. Senate's reconciliation process: it's not the way it sounds

U.S. Democrats are discussing using reconciliation, an arcane Senate procedural tool, to enact President Joe Biden's ambitious infrastructure plans, going beyond fixing roads and bridges to fighting climate change and caring for children and the elderly. The party, which holds the thinnest-possible Senate majority, in the coming weeks intends to use the maneuver to pass the parts of Biden's infrastructure program that don't attract bipartisan support.

Bipartisan U.S. Senate group backs infrastructure framework

A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators - 10 from each caucus - said on Wednesday it supported a framework for infrastructure investment. "We look forward to working with our Republican and Democratic colleagues to develop legislation based on this framework to address America's critical infrastructure challenges," the group said in a statement.

New York grapples with growing presence of homeless in midtown Manhattan

An influx of homeless people into midtown Manhattan after an emergency move by New York City to ease crowding in shelters has been a fact of pandemic life since last spring. Many of the newcomers, living in nearby hotel rooms contracted by the city, have been largely inconspicuous. But others with mental health and drug problems have become a growing presence in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and adjacent Times Square.

U.S. West cooks under record heat, temperatures still rising

Much of the western United States baked for a third day on Wednesday under a punishing heat wave that has already set temperature records, prompted health warnings and strained power grids. Although a shift in the weather has provided some relief to northern states, including Montana and Idaho, the worst was still to come for California, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Schoening said.

Kamala Harris launches campaign for voting rights across U.S.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday promoted the Biden administration's efforts to advance voting rights when she met 16 fellow Democrats from the Texas state legislature who successfully blocked a bill they said would make it harder for Blacks and Hispanics to vote. President Joe Biden appointed Harris this month https://reut.rs/3cHKiWs to lead the charge against Republican state lawmakers across the country seeking to enact voting restrictions.

U.S. judge orders 'Three Percenter' charged in Capitol riot released on bail

A federal judge ordered a California man tied to the right-wing "Three Percenter" militia movement to be released from jail while he awaits trial on charges of helping plan the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The judge said in a ruling late Tuesday that prosecutors had not shown defendant Russell Taylor posed a threat to the public, noting he had not entered the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 unrest.

