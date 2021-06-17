Left Menu

5 Apple Daily executives arrested under Hong Kong security law

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-06-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 06:06 IST
Hong Kong police on Thursday morning arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to media reports.

Local media, including the South China Morning Post and Apple Daily, reported national security police arrested Apple Daily's chief editor Ryan Law.

Others arrested included Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily, as well as its chief operating officer and two other editors.

The government said in a statement Thursday that Hong Kong's National Security Department had arrested five directors of a company for “suspected contravention” of the national security law.

