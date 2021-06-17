Left Menu

Man arrested in San Francisco stabbing of Asian woman

San Francisco police arrested a man hours after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman Wednesday in an unprovoked attack, officials said.Officers responded to a report about a stabbing and found the woman with several stab wounds and rendered medical aid while medics arrived at the scene.

PTI | Culvercity | Updated: 17-06-2021 06:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 06:08 IST
Man arrested in San Francisco stabbing of Asian woman

San Francisco police arrested a man hours after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman Wednesday in an unprovoked attack, officials said.

Officers responded to a report about a stabbing and found the woman with several stab wounds and rendered medical aid while medics arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is expected to survive, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Detectives found a knife near the crime scene and obtained a photo of the 35-year-old man and circulated it to all police officers. Two hours later, officers found the suspect and arrested him.

He faces charges including attempted homicide, elder abuse and committing a felony while on bail, among others.

Investigators are working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the attack, police said.

The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the US.

In Southern California, authorities said Wednesday they are investigating another attack on an Asian American woman as a possible hate crime. A man assaulted the victim around 1 am Monday as she walked to work in Culver City, a Los Angeles suburb.

The attack was recorded by security cameras, and the video was released by police in an effort to identify the assailant, who fled the scene.

The Culver City Police Department said the man asked the woman for a cigarette and she said she did not have one.

“As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head causing her to fall to the ground,” a police statement said.

Firefighters treated the woman for a severe laceration of her right ear and took her to a hospital for treatment. Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021