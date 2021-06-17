Trading in shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital suspended -HKEX data
Updated: 17-06-2021 06:24 IST
Trading in shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital Ltd was suspended, data from the Hong Kong bourse showed on Thursday.
No further details were immediately available.
Hong Kong police arrested five directors at the Apple Daily newspaper, a Next Digital publication, early on Thursday, including its editor-in-chief, local media reported, in the latest blow to the newspaper's jailed owner Jimmy Lai.
