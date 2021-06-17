Left Menu

Trading in shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital suspended -HKEX data

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-06-2021 06:24 IST
Trading in shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital suspended -HKEX data
Trading in shares of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital Ltd was suspended, data from the Hong Kong bourse showed on Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

Hong Kong police arrested five directors at the Apple Daily newspaper, a Next Digital publication, early on Thursday, including its editor-in-chief, local media reported, in the latest blow to the newspaper's jailed owner Jimmy Lai.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

