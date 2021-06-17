Left Menu

HK tycoon's adviser slams Apple Daily arrests as 'blatant attack' on editorial

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-06-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 07:25 IST
An adviser to media tycoon Jimmy Lai said on Thursday the arrests of five people at Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper was a "blatant attack" on the editorial team.

Mark Simon told Reuters the arrests early on Thursday morning were aimed at the editorial side of the newspaper, not the business side. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

