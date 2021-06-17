HK police say Apple Daily reports may have breached security law
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-06-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 08:56 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong police said on Thursday that 500 officers raided the newsroom of the pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid after reports it had published were suspected to have breached the new national security law.
Police have also frozen HK$18 million ($2.32 million) of assets owned by three companies linked to Apple Daily, senior superintendent Li Kwai-wah told reporters outside the paper's headquarters.
Advertisement
($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple Daily
- Hong Kong
Advertisement