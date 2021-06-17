Left Menu

HK official says Apple Daily raid targets those who use reporting to endanger national security

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 09:58 IST
Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee said on Thursday a police raid on the headquarters of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newspaper was aimed at those who use reporting as a tool to endanger national security.

Lee was speaking after police arrested five executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, and for the first time under a new national security law had a warrant to seize journalistic materials. (Reporting By Clare Jim, Sharon Abratique, Sara Cheng; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

