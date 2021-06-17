Left Menu

India logs 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 2,330 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 10:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India recorded 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,330 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily positivity rate in India now stands at 3.48 per cent. It has been below 5 per cent for the tenth consecutive day.

With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,97,00,313 while the death toll has reached 3,81,903. The active cases have further declined to 8,26,740, which is the lowest after 71 days.

According to the Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent. The recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. India witnessed 1,03,570 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,84,91,670.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,52,38,220 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 15 out of these, 19,31,249 samples were tested yesterday. The Union Health Ministry has informed that 26,55,19,251 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

