Delhi riots: Three students seek forthwith release from jail after getting bail

Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, who was granted bail on June 15 in the northeast Delhi riots case, moved to the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking forthwith release from jail.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani commenced hearing on the pleas, which said even after 36 hours of the passing of the bail order the accused have not yet been released from jail.

