MK Stalin to meet PM Modi today, request for more COVID-19 vaccines

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached New Delhi on Thursday, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:35 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached New Delhi on Thursday, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today and request for more COVID vaccines.

Speaking to ANI, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on June 13, "When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi next week he will request to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu." "Death numbers are expected to decrease in coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of corona infection so people should come forward to get Vaccination," he added.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi jointly reviewed the vaccination drive which is going on for vegetable shop vendors in Chennai Koyambedu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

