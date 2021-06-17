Left Menu

UP resident gets 10 yrs rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has sentenced an Uttar Pradesh resident to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl under the POCSO Act. Hamirpur Session Judge Rakesh Kainthla on Wednesday sentenced Nadeem of Saharanpur to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000.

The order was pronounced under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the prosecution, a complaint was registered in May 2020 with the local Woman police station against Nadeem, and accordingly, the case was started. The court recorded the statement of 25 witnesses before pronouncing the judgement.

