Delhi riots: HC asks trial court to decide with promptitude issue of release of three accused

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked a trial court to decide with ''promptitude'' and ''expedition'' the issue of release from jail of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, who were granted bail on June 15 in the north east Delhi riots case.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani asked the counsel for the accused and the Delhi Police to jointly mention the matter before the trial court at 12 PM.

Advertisement

The high court said it will again take up the matter at 3:30 PM.

The court was hearing an urgent pleas by the three students seeking forthwith release from jail, saying even after 36 hours of passing of the bail orders the accused have not yet been released from jail.

''The trial court is expected to proceed further with promptitude and expedition and decide the issue placed before it,'' the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)