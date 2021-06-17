Left Menu

Ghaziabad assault case: FIR against Samajwadi Party functionary for circulating 'communal' video

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:34 IST
Ghaziabad assault case: FIR against Samajwadi Party functionary for circulating 'communal' video
  • Country:
  • India

A Samajwadi Party functionary here has been booked for allegedly promoting enmity and breach of peace by circulating a ''communal'' video of an elderly Muslim claiming attack by some young men earlier this month, officials said.

The FIR against Ummaid Pehelwan Idrisi was lodged at the Loni Border police station Wednesday evening, they said.

Filed on the complaint of a local policeman, the FIR states that Idrisi had ''unnecessarily'' made the video -- in which Abdul Shamad Saifi narrates his ordeal – with an intention to ''create social disharmony'' and shared it through his Facebook account.

''He shared on his social media account the video which had religious context to it without verifying the truth of the matter. It gave the incident a communal colour and was an attempt at disrupting social harmony,'' the FIR stated.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, class etc), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (public mischief).

Idrisi has also been booked under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, according to the FIR. So far five accused -- Kalloo Gurjar, Parvesh Gurjar, Adil, Intezaar and Saddam alias Bauna -- have been arrested in connection with the attack on Saifi, Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad Rural) Iraj Raja said on Wednesday.

The Ghaziabad police maintained that the incident took place because the accused were unhappy over the 'tabeez' (amulets) sold to them by Saifi, and ruled out any communal angle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021