Russia says it expects U.S. arms control talks agreed at summit to start within weeks

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:59 IST
Russia expects arms control talks with the United States that were agreed at a summit in Geneva to start within weeks, Russia's deputy foreign minister said in an interview published on the foreign ministry's website on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in Geneva on Wednesday to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

