Russia says it expects U.S. arms control talks agreed at summit to start within weeks
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:59 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia expects arms control talks with the United States that were agreed at a summit in Geneva to start within weeks, Russia's deputy foreign minister said in an interview published on the foreign ministry's website on Thursday.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in Geneva on Wednesday to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Geneva
- Russia
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming
Russia c.bank governor says digital currencies are future of financial system
Poland rests Lewandowski in 1-1 draw with Russia
Russia's CoviVac more than 80% effective against COVID-19 -Ifax
2 Russian crew do spacewalk at International Space Station