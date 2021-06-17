Left Menu

SC refuses to stay order for removing encroachment in Aravali forest area in Faridabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:03 IST
SC refuses to stay order for removing encroachment in Aravali forest area in Faridabad
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to stay its order directing Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove encroachments, consisting of around 10,000 residential constructions, in Aravali forest area near Khori village, saying "we want our forest land to be cleared".

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked the state and the civic body to comply with its June 7 direction in this regard.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking stay on the demolition of residential structures in the village.

The apex court on June 7 had directed the state and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove "all encroachments" in Aravali forest area near the village, saying "land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law" and talk of "fairness".

It had also sought compliance report from the state government officials after removing all encroachments from the forest land near Lakarpur Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021