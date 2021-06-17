Left Menu

Police files supplementary charge sheet in Republic Day violence case against Sidhu, others

On May 17, it filed a 3,224-page charge sheet and sought prosecution of 16 accused including Sidhu.Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9. The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red fort. PTI AAK SA

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in the Republic Day violence case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar will pass the order on the point of cognizance of the fresh charge sheet on June 19 at 2 pm.

"The investigating officer of the case pointed out the names of the witnesses who were severely injured or from whom the weapon was snatched," the court noted.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort injuring scores of policemen.

The Crime Branch is tasked with investigating the case. On May 17, it filed a 3,224-page charge sheet and sought prosecution of 16 accused including Sidhu.

